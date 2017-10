U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., upon his return to Washington after a weekend at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Friday afternoon, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.

This first face-to-face meeting between the leaders will take place in Germany during the G20 summit.