FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#World News
January 30, 2018 / 6:09 PM / a day ago

Factbox - Russian individuals named on U.S. 'oligarch list'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Following is the list of heads of the Russian state-owned companies and so-called “oligarchs”, identified by the U.S. Treasury Department as close to President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

The list was drawn up as a part of the sanctions package signed into law in August last year. The factbox does not include Russian state officials also put on the list with total 210 names. [nL8N1PP0MC]

Heads of state-run companies

List of “oligarchs”

Compiled by Polina Nikolskaya and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova and Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.