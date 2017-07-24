FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Proposed new U.S. sanctions ruse to force Russia from EU energy market - TASS cites Putin ally
July 24, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 14 days ago

Proposed new U.S. sanctions ruse to force Russia from EU energy market - TASS cites Putin ally

FILE PHOTO: Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko attends a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, October 19, 2015.Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Proposed new U.S. sanctions against Russia look like an attempt to squeeze Moscow out of the European energy market, Valentina Matviyenko, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, the TASS news agency reported.

Matviyenko is speaker of the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament.

She was speaking after the White House said on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump was open to signing new legislation after Senate and House leaders reached agreement on a sanctions bill late last week.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn

