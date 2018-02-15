FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 9:20 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

U.S. official - 'Would be surprised' if Russia doesn't face sanctions under new law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Thursday she would be surprised if the United States doesn’t at some point impose sanctions on Russian firms or entities covered by a U.S. sanctions law that went into effect in late January.

The Trump administration faced criticism when the law went into effect and the department issued a list of wealthy Russians but failed to take any punitive action. Nauert told a briefing on Thursday the department has people monitoring transactions worldwide to see if sanctions are merited.

“As you know we don’t forecast sanctions,” she told the briefing, “but I would be very surprised if there weren’t sanctions in the future.”

Reporting by David AlexanderEditing by Eric Walsh

