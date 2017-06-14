FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 3:51 PM / 2 months ago

Tillerson sees shift in Russia's North Korea position

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday Russia seems to be shifting its position towards backing efforts to put more pressure on North Korea, amid international efforts to pressure the reclusive country to curb its nuclear ambitions.

"I think Russia is evolving its own position on North Korea. We are looking for more support from them," Tillerson told a House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

