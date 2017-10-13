FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to maintain Cuba, Venezuela sanctions until freedoms restored - Trump
October 13, 2017 / 3:10 PM / 8 days ago

U.S. to maintain Cuba, Venezuela sanctions until freedoms restored - Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States would maintain sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela until they restore political and religious freedom.

A view of the U.S. and Cuban flags prior to the signing of agreements between the Port of Cleveland and the Cuban Maritime authorities in Havana, Cuba, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

“We’re confronting rogue regimes from Iran to North Korea and we are challenging the communist dictatorship of Cuba and the socialist oppression of Venezuela,” Trump told a conservative political conference. “And we will not lift the sanctions on these repressive regimes until they restore political and religious freedom for their people.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
