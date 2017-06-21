FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2017 / 9:32 AM / 2 months ago

Russia considering retaliatory sanctions against U.S. - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow is considering a range of retaliatory measures in response to a planned new round of U.S. sanctions to be imposed on Moscow over its role in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"It goes without saying that the main principle of reacting to sanctions is reciprocity," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

"At our experts' level, naturally, different variants (of Russian) sanctions are now being formulated and proposed."

Peskov also said the Kremlin was not ruling out a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of a G-20 summit in Germany next month but "nothing concrete has so far been agreed".

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

