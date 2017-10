WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it named JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) executive Brett Redfearn as director of the agency’s division of trading and markets.

FILE PHOTO - Brett Redfearn, Head of Market Structure Strategy for the Americas at J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. speaks during the Investment Company Institute's (ICI's) Capital Markets Conference in New York, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The division sets and maintains standards for fair, orderly and efficient markets, overseeing the major securities market participants and infrastructure, the SEC said in a statement.