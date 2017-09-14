FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Kaspersky removal in U.S. delays bilateral ties recovery
#World News
September 14, 2017 / 6:14 AM / a month ago

Russia says Kaspersky removal in U.S. delays bilateral ties recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The decision by the U.S. government to stop using Kaspersky Lab products is “regrettable” and delays the prospects of a restoration of bilateral ties, the Russian embassy in the United States said.

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the headquarters of Russian cyber security company Kaspersky Labs in Moscow July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

The Trump administration has told U.S. government agencies to remove Kaspersky Lab products from their networks. Washington said it was concerned the Moscow-based cyber security firm was vulnerable to Kremlin influence and that using its anti-virus software could jeopardise national security.

“These steps can only evoke regrets. They only move back the prospects of bilateral ties recovery,” the embassy said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

It also called for consideration of Russia’s proposal to form a joint group to address cyber security issues.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
