January 21, 2018 / 7:23 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

U.S. Senate's McConnell, Schumer to talk about shutdown - Cornyn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the chamber’s Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, plan to talk on Sunday about the government shutdown that began a day ago, Senate Republican whip John Cornyn said.

Cornyn provided no details about whether the two would speak by phone or in person. “I know they’re planning on having a conversation, which would be good,” Cornyn told reporters in a Capitol hallway. “That strikes me as constructive.”

Cornyn said he was not aware of any progress toward ending the shutdown, which began at midnight on Friday, with President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers locked in a standoff over immigration with Democrats.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Daniel Wallis

