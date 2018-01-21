Pence tells U.S. troops: no immigration talks until government reopens

(Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that the Trump administration would not reopen talks with Democratic lawmakers on “illegal immigration” until the U.S. government shutdown had concluded.

During remarks to troops at a military facility in the Middle East, Pence said Democrats were playing politics with military personnel pay.

“We’re going to demand that they reopen the government,” Pence said. “In fact, we’re not going to reopen negotiations on illegal immigration until they reopen the government and give you, our soldiers and your families, the benefits and wages you’ve earned.”