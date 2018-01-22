FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 7:35 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Trump says to make immigration deal only if good for U.S. - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would make a deal on immigration only if he sees it as beneficial for the country.

“We’ll make a long-term deal on immigration, if and only if it is good for the country,” Trump said, according to a statement read to reporters by spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

(This version of the story corrects attribution in headline and first paragraph to Trump from White House)

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Tim Ahmann

