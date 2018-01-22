U.S. House passes measure to fund government and end shutdown

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed a short-term measure on Monday to fund the federal government through Feb. 8 and end a three-day government shutdown.

By a 266-150 vote, the Republican-led House quickly followed the Senate and approved the stopgap bill, which includes a six-year extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) but not protections for “Dreamer” immigrants sought by Democrats.

The funding measure will now go to President Donald Trump, who has said he will sign it into law, ending the government shutdown.