FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. needs to work with others on North Korea crisis - Singapore PM
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 23, 2017 / 6:36 PM / in a day

U.S. needs to work with others on North Korea crisis - Singapore PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday he outlined for President Donald Trump his country’s efforts to pressure North Korea over its nuclear programme but also advised the U.S. leader to use talks to help resolve the conflict.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and U.S. President Donald Trump give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“Pressure is necessary, but so is dialogue,” Lee said in remarks with Trump at the White House. “The U.S. will need to work with others, including China, South Korea and Japan and Russia, to resolve the issue.”

He urged Trump to build a good relationship with China, noting that Singapore and other countries in the region “watch your relations with China very closely” and see it as “the most important bilateral relationship in the world.”

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.