a month ago
U.S. strikes al Shabaab militants in Somalia - Pentagon
#World News
July 5, 2017 / 4:43 PM / a month ago

U.S. strikes al Shabaab militants in Somalia - Pentagon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military carried out a strike in Somalia against the al-Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militant group on July 4, the U.S. military said on Wednesday, the second attack on the group in the last few days.

The strike occurred about 300 miles (480 km) southwest of the Somali capital Mogadishu, the Pentagon said. It did not disclose additional information such as the number of fighters killed.

On Monday, the U.S. military said it carried out an air strike against al Shabaab on July 2.

"We will continue to assess the results of the operation and will provide additional information as appropriate," the U.S. military's Africa Command said in a statement.

"Specific details about the units involved and assets used will not be released in order to ensure operational security."

Since being pushed out of the capital Mogadishu in 2011, al Shabaab has lost control of most of Somalia's cities and towns. But it retains a strong presence in swathes of the south and centre and carries out major gun and bomb attacks.

The group aims to topple Somalia's government, drive out African Union peacekeeping troops and impose its own harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish and Grant McCool

