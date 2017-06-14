FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
U.S. military to 'find way forward' with Seoul on THAAD defences
#World News
June 14, 2017 / 4:31 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. military to 'find way forward' with Seoul on THAAD defences

FILE PHOTO: A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor (R) is seen in Seongju, South Korea, April 26, 2017. Lee Jong-hyeon/News1 via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States expressed confidence on Wednesday that it could address South Korean concerns over the U.S. deployment of its THAAD missile defence system, as officials looked to a June 29-30 trip by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Washington.

"I think we are going to find a way forward. As you know the President of South Korea is visiting here shortly and we are trying to resolve this, so just (that) we have clarity on the way ahead," Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told a Senate hearing.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

