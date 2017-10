U.S. President Donald Trump in New York, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States was deeply disturbed by, and closely monitoring, violence in South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo.

He told a lunch with African leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly that he would send his U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to Africa to discuss conflict prevention.