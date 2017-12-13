FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican U.S. Senator Corker says he is still undecided on tax bill
#World News
December 13, 2017 / 6:42 PM / Updated a day ago

Republican U.S. Senator Corker says he is still undecided on tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Bob Corker on Wednesday said he was still undecided on whether to support his party’s tax legislation even as congressional Republicans announced a deal on a final plan.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) speaks with reporters as he walks from the Senate floor between votes on procedural measures leading up to potential tax overhaul legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Corker, whose party has a slim majority in the Senate and can only afford to lose two votes, told reporters: “My deficit concerns have not been alleviated, so like in many tough votes around here, you’ve got to make a decision.” 

Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
