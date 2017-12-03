FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House open to small changes on corporate tax rate - budget chief Mulvaney
December 3, 2017 / 4:46 PM / in a day

White House open to small changes on corporate tax rate - budget chief Mulvaney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is willing to consider a small increase on the corporate tax rate if it is needed to finalise the bill in the U.S. Congress, White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney speaks to the media at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), where he began work earlier in the day after being named acting director by U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S. on November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Mulvaney made his comments after President Donald Trump suggested on Saturday that the corporate tax rate could end up at 22 percent once the Senate and House of Representatives reconcile or “conference” their respective versions of the legislation, even though both bills currently stand at 20 percent.

“My understanding is that the Senate (bill) has a 20 percent rate now. The House has a 20 percent rate now. We’re happy with both of those numbers,” Mulvaney said in an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“If something small happens in conference that gets us across the finish line, we’ll look at it on a case-by-case basis. But I don’t think you’ll see any significant change in our position on the corporate taxes,” Mulvaney said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

