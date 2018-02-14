FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 11:08 AM / a day ago

U.S. Mideast peace plan fairly well advanced, Tillerson says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - The United States has a fairly well advanced Middle East peace plan that has been under development for a number of months, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday during a visit to Jordan.

Tillerson also said that Iran and Iran-backed forces should withdraw from Syria where Washington was quite concerned about a recent confrontation between Iran and Israel.

Tillerson also said the United States needed to find a way to continue to work in the same direction as its major NATO ally Turkey, and that he hoped to have talks about how to work cooperatively to lessen threats to Turkey.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy and Suleiman al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams

