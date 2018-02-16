FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 10:22 AM / 2 days ago

Turkey can take steps with U.S. after YPG leaves Syria's Manbij, Turkish minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will be able to take joint steps with the United States in Syria once the Kurdish YPG militia leaves Syria’s Manbij, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Cavusoglu also said Tillerson’s visit marked a critical point for the future of the relations between two NATO allies.

Tillerson arrived in Turkey on Thursday for two days of what officials have said would likely be uncomfortable discussions between the allies, which have seen their ties strained by differences over Syria.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan

