Turkey can take steps with U.S. after YPG leaves Syria's Manbij, Turkish minister says

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will be able to take joint steps with the United States in Syria once the Kurdish YPG militia leaves Syria’s Manbij, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Cavusoglu also said Tillerson’s visit marked a critical point for the future of the relations between two NATO allies.

Tillerson arrived in Turkey on Thursday for two days of what officials have said would likely be uncomfortable discussions between the allies, which have seen their ties strained by differences over Syria.