Trump discussed steel, aluminium tariffs with Argentina's Macro - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump discussed potential U.S. tariffs on foreign aluminium and steel in a call with Argentina’s president Mauricio Macro in a call on Thursday, the White House said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri during a meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump finalised the tariffs in a proclamation on Thursday. They are set to go into effect in 15 days. At a speech before the signing, he said Canada and Mexico were exempted from the levies, and other countries may be given exemptions.