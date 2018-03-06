FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 8:35 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Linking steel and NAFTA will not get a better deal- Canada's Morneau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Linking steel with the ongoing renegotiation of NAFTA will not improve the tri-country trade agreement and Canada will respond firmly but appropriately if the United States targets Canada’s steel or aluminium for tariffs, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday.

“We see ourselves as an important part of the U.S. supply chain, we see that we’re an important part of the U.S. and NATO security alliance, so we are currently putting forward the position to the United States that we believe Canada should be exempt from any tariffs on steel or aluminium,” Morneau told reporters in Vancouver.

Reporting by Jim Morris in Vancouver and Andrea Hopkins in Ottawa; Editing by James Dalgleish

