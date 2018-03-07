Canada's Trudeau says Trump wants to move forward on NAFTA

TORONTO (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear in a phone call that he was focussed on moving forward on NAFTA, and if he can get a good trade deal there would be no need for steel or aluminium tariffs on Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Trudeau declined to say whether or how Canada would retaliate if the United States imposes tariffs on imports of Canadian steel or aluminium, adding that Canada knows from experience that “we need to wait and see what this president is actually going to do” rather than react to statements.