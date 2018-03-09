FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 12:12 PM / a day ago

EU executive to seek talks with U.S. over metals tariffs - Katainen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union executive said on Friday it will seek talks with the United States over President Donald Trump’s steel and aluminium tariffs but stands ready to take Washington to the World Trade Organisation if necessary.

FILE PHOTO - European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen takes part in a news conference on the capital markets at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“It is not crystal clear how a potential exclusion process will function,” European Commision Vice President Jyrki Katainen told a news conference, saying he had discussed the issue with France and Japan.

“We have not heard any further information about the criteria ... We need a dialogue with the United States,” he said. “But we will also continue our preparatory work on potential rebalancing measures, hoping that we are not forced to use them.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

