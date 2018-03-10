EU says to hold more talks with U.S. next week on tariff exemption

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe’s trade chief said talks with the United States on an exemption for the bloc from new U.S. tariffs would continue next week after a Saturday meeting had not brought clarity on the exemption procedure.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom take part in a meeting to discuss steel overcapacity, in Brussels, Belgium March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/Pool

Talks with U.S. trade envoy Robert Lighthizer in Brussels were “frank”, European Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom tweeted on Saturday, but “brought no immediate clarity”.

“As a close security and trade partner of the US, the EU must be excluded from the announced measures,” she tweeted following the meeting. “No immediate clarity on the exact U.S. procedure for exemption however, so discussions will continue next week.”