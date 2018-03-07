EU ready to react to U.S. steel tariffs, still hopes they can be avoided

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is ready to react to U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs but still hopes they can be avoided, the European Commission’s trade chief said on Wednesday.

Slideshow (4 Images)

“A trade war has no winners and if it does not happen for the better, then we can work with our American friends and other allies on the core issue of this problem, overcapacity,” European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom said on Wednesday.

“But if it does happen we will have to take measures to protect European jobs,” she added.