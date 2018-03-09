FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 11:28 AM / a day ago

Factbox - Top steel exporters to the United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has announced import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium but exempted Canada and Mexico and offered the possibility of exemptions for other allies.

The United States is the world’s biggest steel importer, buying 35.6 million tonnes in 2017.

Following are the top exporters to the United States with their corresponding percentage of total U.S. steel imports:

1. Canada 16.7 pct

2. Brazil 13.2 pct

3. South Korea 9.7 pct

4. Mexico 9.4 pct

5. Russia 8.1 pct

6. Turkey 5.6 pct

7. Japan 4.9 pct

8. Germany 3.7 pct

9. Taiwan 3.2 pct

10. China 2.9 pct

11. India 2.4 pct

Source: Wood Mackenzie

Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Lincoln Feast and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
