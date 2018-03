WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Jeff Flake said on Thursday he would introduce a law to nullify President Donald Trump’s aluminium and steel tariffs, which Trump finalised in a proclamation earlier in the day.

Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) stands in an elevator after a vote to end a government shutdown, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The Republican chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Orrin Hatch, also criticized the tariffs but said he would work with the White House to “mitigate the damage.”