PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday said Europe must respond firmly to U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, trade barriers that he said would hurt American interests in the long run.

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

“Europe must show its strength. It must respond firmly,” Le Drian told TV channel CNews.