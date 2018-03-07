Germany's BDI backs EU view planned U.S. tariffs could jeopardise economy and trade

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s industry body BDI said on Wednesday it supported the European Union in warning U.S. President Donald Trump against imposing U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs, cautioning that they were a risk to trade and to the economy.

“U.S. President Donald Trump should come to his senses before it’s too late to avoid trade conflicts and unnecessary job losses in the USA and around the world,” BDI President Dieter Kempf said in a statement.