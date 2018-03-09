FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018

Merkel - U.S. should exclude EU from tariffs to defuse trade dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday the best solution to defuse a trade dispute between the United States and the European Union over President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on steel would be to exempt the bloc from the duties.

“We trust the European Commission, which is responsible for trade policy, and it has presented measures that we could implement,” Merkel said after talks with business leaders in the Bavarian city of Munich.

“But we prefer to have discussions first,” she added. “The best option would be (for the EU) to be excluded (from the U.S. tariffs) and the Commission has said that.”

Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin

