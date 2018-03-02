FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 8:58 AM / a day ago

Germany says planned U.S. tariffs would distort world trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned tariffs on steel and aluminium would distort world trade, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Friday, adding Europe would respond appropriately if Washington follows through with the plan.

FILE PHOTO: German Economy and Energy Minister Brigitte Zypries speaks during the G20 forum on steel overcapacity in the Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy in Berlin, Germany, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The president of Germany’s BDI industry group said separately that the planned tariffs risked global trade wars.

“The U.S. policy of isolation is a mistake,” BDI President Dieter Kempf said in a statement.“U.S. President Donald Trump risks global trade wars and a spiral of protectionism, which in the end would cost American jobs.”

Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt

