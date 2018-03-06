FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 3:41 PM / in a day

Ryan - Trump's planned steel, aluminium tariffs too broad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The most powerful member of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s planned tariffs on steel and aluminium imports are too broad and open the country to possible retaliation, adding that he encouraged the White House to more narrowly focus its approach.

“There is clearly abuse occurring,” said Speaker Paul Ryan at a press briefing by Republican lawmakers. “Clearly there is over-capacity, dumping and trans-shipping of steel and aluminium by some countries, particularly China. But I think the smarter way to go is to make it more surgical and more targeted.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert, Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
