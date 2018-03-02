FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 5:55 PM / Updated a day ago

Canada PM warns of market disruption from U.S. steel tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada’s Prime Minister said on Friday any U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium imports would cause significant disruption to markets on both sides of the border, but he was confident his government could defend the industry.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

“Any disruption to this integrated market would be significant and serious. But that is why we were impressing upon the American administration the unacceptable nature of these proposals that are going to hurt them every bit as much as they are going to hurt us, and we are confident we’re going to continue to be able to defend Canadian industry,” Trudeau told reporters at a news conference in Barrie, Ontario.

Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

