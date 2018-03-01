White House offers no details on planned steel, aluminium tariffs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it will not provide details on President Donald Trump’s plan to impose hefty steel and aluminium tariffs before next week’s signing.

“We’re not going to get into any more details until those details are finalised, but that is what he intends to do next week,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said at a news briefing. She said Trump has long expressed his dissatisfaction with certain trade issues.“This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody.”