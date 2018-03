MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian deputy prime-minister Arkady Dvorkovich expects some damage to Russia from new duties on steel and aluminium imports announced by U.S. president Donald Trump, Interfax reported.

FILE PHOTO - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich talks to journalists at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2016 (SPIEF 2016) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

However, the damage to Russia would be less than to the European Union or China, the news agency reported Dvorkovich as saying on Friday.