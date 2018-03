WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States will impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminium next week.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with bi-partisan members of Congress to discuss school and community safety in the wake of the Florida school shootings at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

At a meeting with U.S. industry officials at the White House, Trump vowed to rebuild American steel and aluminium industries, saying they had been treaded unfairly by other countries for decades.