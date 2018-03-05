Trump declares won't back down on tariffs, does not expect trade war

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday said he would not back down from his planned new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, creating a possible standoff with top lawmakers from his own Republican party who have criticized the planned levies for threatening the U.S. economy and possibly sparking a trade war.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump announces that the United States will impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum during a meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

“We’re not backing down,” Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I don’t think you’re going to have a trade war.”