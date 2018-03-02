FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 3:33 PM / a day ago

WTO chief makes rare warning of trade war over U.S. tariff plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - World Trade Organization Director General Roberto Azevedo expressed concern at U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for tariffs on steel and aluminium on Friday, an extremely rare intervention into a WTO member’s trade policy.

FILE PHOTO - Roberto Azevedo, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“The WTO is clearly concerned at the announcement of U.S. plans for tariffs on steel and aluminium. The potential for escalation is real, as we have seen from the initial responses of others,” he said in a brief statement issued by the WTO.

“A trade war is in no one’s interests. The WTO will be watching the situation very closely.”

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
