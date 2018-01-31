Amtrak says no injuries reported to crew, passengers in crash

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amtrak said Wednesday that no injuries were reported to crew or passengers when a train carrying lawmakers headed to a retreat struck a vehicle on the tracks in Crozet, Virginia.

The train had departed Washington and hit the vehicle at 11:20 a.m. (1620 GMT). “Local law enforcement is investigating the incident and crews are inspecting equipment for damage,” Amtrak said in a statement. Many lawmakers tweeted photos of the train crash showing significant damage to a truck.