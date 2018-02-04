Factbox - Recent deadly U.S. passenger train crashes

(Reuters) - An Amtrak passenger train diverted onto a side track slammed into a parked freight train in South Carolina on Sunday, killing two crew members and injuring at least 116 others in the railroad’s third fatal crash in as many months.

The following are some recent deadly U.S. passenger train crashes:

Jan. 31, 2018: An Amtrak passenger train carrying Republican members of the U.S. Congress to a retreat in West Virginia slammed into a garbage truck at a rural Virginia road crossing, killing one person on the truck. No major injuries were reported among the lawmakers or staff on the train.

Dec. 18, 2017: An Amtrak train derailed as it took a corner on a new stretch of track in Washington state at more than twice the speed limit, sending passenger cars tumbling from a bridge and killing three people. Nearly 100 people suffered injuries, most of them minor.

Sept, 29, 2016: A New Jersey Transit train plowed into a terminal in Hoboken, killing a woman standing on the platform and injuring 114 people.

April 3, 2016: An Amtrak train travelling from New York hit a backhoe performing maintenance on the tracks in Chester, Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia suburb, killing the two men working with the construction equipment and resulting in 41 people going to hospitals.

May 2015: An Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia after entering a curve at 106 miles per hour (171 km per hour), more than twice the recommended 50-mile-per-hour (80 km-per-hour) speed, killing eight passengers and sending 185 others to hospitals. The locomotive and seven passenger cars went off the rails.

December 2013: A Metro-North train derailed in New York City’s Bronx borough, killing four people and injuring at least 61. The seven-car train had been travelling at 82 miles per hour before entering the 30-mile-per-hour (48 kph) curved section where it crashed.

Sources: Reuters, U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.