U.S. bombers flew over South Korea's Pilsung Range in drill
November 2, 2017 / 9:47 PM / in 10 hours

U.S. bombers flew over South Korea's Pilsung Range in drill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. B-1B bombers flew through South Korean airspace and over the country’s Pilsung Range on the latest exercise there on Thursday, Air Force spokeswoman Captain Victoria Hight said, offering additional details about the drill.

The Air Force said in a previous statement that the drill took place “in the vicinity of the Korean peninsula,” without providing specific locations. It said Japanese and South Korean fighter jets carried out a sequenced mission with the U.S. bombers.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney

