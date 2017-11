WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two Guam-based U.S. B-1B bombers, accompanied by fighter jets from South Korea and Japan, carried out an exercise in the vicinity of the Korean peninsula on Nov. 2, Korean-time, the U.S. Air Force said on Thursday.

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, takes-off to fly a bilateral mission with Japanese and South Korea Air Force jets in the vicinity of the Sea of Japan, from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, October 10, 2017. Staff Sgt. Joshua Smoot/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS

“The bilateral continuous bomber presence (CBP) mission was planned in advance ... and was not in response to any current event,” the Air Force said in a statement.