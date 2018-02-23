FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 9:15 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Add another item to Trump's list of frustrations: his bald spot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has a bald spot and it evidently annoys him.

The former reality television star, who is very aware of his appearance, smirked on Friday when he saw himself on a screen as he spoke to the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“What a nice picture that is. Look at that. I’d love to watch that guy speak,” said Trump, drawing friendly laughter from a crowd of cheering supporters.

Then he seemed to notice a spot on the back of his head with thinning hair. He turned around and moved his hands around his elaborately dyed, comb-over coiffure, seemingly pantomiming the movements needed to assemble it each day.

“Oh, boy,” he said, facing the crowd again. “I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks. I work hard at it.”

One more thing to be frustrated about.

Trump listed other, weightier issues, that frustrated him in a speech lasting more than an hour, which showed him in full-on campaign mode ahead of November’s congressional elections, in which Republicans risk losing control of Congress.

He lamented U.S. immigration policies and repeated a story he had used as a presidential candidate comparing unwanted immigrants to a deadly snake. The crowd applauded.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Jonathan Oatis

