Trump says former top aide Bannon 'lost his mind' - statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump broke with his former close campaign aide and chief White House strategist Steve Bannon on Wednesday after the far-right populist lambasted the president’s son and son-in-law for a meeting with Russians he called treasonous.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to chief strategist Steve Bannon during a swearing in ceremony for senior staff at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind,” Trump said in a statement. “Steve doesn’t represent my base - he’s only in it for himself.”