a month ago
Trump to nominate NFL team owner Johnson as U.S. ambassador to Britain






#World News
June 22, 2017 / 11:38 PM / a month ago

Trump to nominate NFL team owner Johnson as U.S. ambassador to Britain

Dec 29, 2014; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets chairman and chief executive officer Woody Johnson addresses the media at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate National Football League team owner Woody Johnson as U.S. ambassador to Britain, the White House said on Thursday.

Johnson, a billionaire investor and owner of the New York Jets, will require Senate confirmation to take up the diplomatic post. Johnson's nomination does not come as a surprise. In January, Trump referred to Johnson as "ambassador" during remarks at a luncheon and said the NFL team owner was "going to St. James."

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

