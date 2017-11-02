FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump nominates Jerome Powell to head U.S. Federal Reserve
Sections
Featured
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Commentary
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Apple's iPhone X hits the spot as long queues return
Apple's iPhone X hits the spot as long queues return
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Commentary
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 2, 2017 / 7:11 PM / in 10 hours

Trump nominates Jerome Powell to head U.S. Federal Reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday tapped Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to become head of the U.S. central bank, promoting a soft-spoken centrist to replace Janet Yellen when her term expires in February.

Powell, a Fed governor since 2012, emerged as Trump’s choice from a slate of possible nominees that included Yellen as well as others who would have represented a sharp change in monetary policy.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Howard Schneider; Editing by David Chance

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.