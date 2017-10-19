Trump met Fed's Yellen in Fed chair search - White House official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump met on Thursday with Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, a White House official said, as he considers whether to give Yellen a new term or nominate someone else.

Yellen was the fifth of five people on the president’s short list to get a formal sit-down with Trump as he considers whom to pick for Yellen’s job when her current term expires in February.

The others consist of his chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, along with former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, Fed Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor.

Trump is expected to announce his decision on who to nominate by Nov. 3, the day he leaves on a tour of Asia.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he likes all five candidates. “I’ll make a decision over the next fairly short period of time,” Trump said.