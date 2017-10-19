FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump leaning towards Powell for Fed chair: Politico
October 19, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 2 days ago

Trump leaning towards Powell for Fed chair: Politico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell is the leading candidate to become the chair of the U.S. central bank after President Donald Trump concluded a series of meetings with five finalists on Thursday, Politico reported, citing three administration officials.

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell attends a conference at the Brookings Institution in Washington August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

The officials cautioned that Trump, who met with current Chair Janet Yellen for about half an hour on Thursday, has not made a final decision, according to the Politico report. (politi.co/2insOp2)

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

